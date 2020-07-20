United Way of Broome County Announces Grant Program Recipients

From the United Way of Broome County:

VESTAL, NY – United Way of Broome County is pleased to announce the 2020-2021 Grant Program recipients. Through various non-profit funding opportunities within United Way of Broome County, including the Strategic Community Grants Program and the Capacity Building Grant Program, over $1.9M, raised through the 2019-2020 Annual Community Campaign and United Way of Broome County investments, are going back into our community to support local projects and programs.

The dollars invested in the 2019-2020 Annual Community Campaign, totaling over $1.8M, have been committed to assist 34 local non-profit organizations with 51 projects and programs that are designed to produce lasting change and support our community’s basic needs, health, education, and financial stability. In addition, over $117,000 has been committed to 12 local agencies to support and strengthen capacity building projects.

Strategic Community Grants Program

The Strategic Community Grants Program is the combination of three grant programs:

1. Strategic Priorities Grant Program

2. Basic Needs Grant Program

3. Healthy Lifestyles Coalition (HLC) Grant Program

Strategic Priorities Grant Program

Three building blocks make up United Way of Broome County’s Strategic Priorities that will support efforts to drive systemic change in the community. We are committed to lasting solutions that build opportunity for all.

Health

Access to Health works to enable individuals and families to improve their health. This requires increased access to healthcare and health insurance, but also creating healthy communities, increasing physical activity and access to healthy food, and ensuring that people get off to a healthy start.

Education

Childhood Success focuses on early intervention and topics such as early grade reading and school readiness. School readiness is predictive of early grade proficiency which is in turn predictive of graduation. The ultimate goal is to ensure that children are developmentally and academically prepared to succeed in school. Youth Success concentrates on middle grades success, high school graduation, and postsecondary success. The ultimate goal is to give every young person the knowledge, skills and experiences to succeed in school, work and life.

Financial Stability

Economic Mobility works to ensure that individuals and families improve their socio-economic status. The ability of an individual or family to change their financial status, can have a multigenerational, positive impact on overall well-being by improving housing options and broadening opportunities for education and mentorship.

Basic Needs Grant Program

Meeting peoples’ basic needs and reducing poverty through targeted initiatives transforms

the lives of individuals, moving them from crisis to self-sufficiency. Ensuring basic needs such as food, shelter, and safety is the first step to identifying the complex, long-term issues individuals and families face. Together, we can work to provide basic needs and on collaborative solutions to success.

While we work toward providing long-term positive outcomes through the three building blocks of a quality life, covering basic needs is a vital first step on the pathway to success. When needs are unmet and uncertain – if someone is hungry, if they don’t have a place to sleep, if they are in fear for their safety – the other challenges they encounter in life become even more difficult to overcome. Individuals cannot focus on getting a better job, going to school, or taking care of their health without meeting basic needs first.

Healthy Lifestyles Coalition (HLC) Grant Program

The HLC understands and recognizes that without engaged community members and agencies working together, real changes are not sustainable. The HLC seeks to reduce the prevalence of obesity in Broome County by empowering neighborhood residents to adopt healthy lifestyles and achieve positive health outcomes. Currently, the target area for the HLC are the North and East Sides of Binghamton.

Capacity Building Grant Program

The Capacity Building Grant Program was established as a means to provide financial resources to strengthen the ability of community partners to effectively and efficiently respond to these challenges and opportunities. The Capacity Building Grant Program provides funding to support and strengthen local not-for-profit agencies through capacity building and capital projects.

United Way of Broome County invests 100% of funds raised from the Annual Community Campaign in community projects and programs. Currently Funded Partners support the Basic Needs, Health, Education, and Financial Stability of every person in Broome County; they can be found at uwbroome.org/community-partners/. The 2020-2021 Annual Community Campaign began July 1, 2020.

Recipient organizations:

Accord, A Center for Dispute Resolution – $30,600

Action for Older Persons – $70,287

American Civic Association – $23,337.60

American Red Cross, Southern Tier Chapter – $71,500

Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Twin Tiers – $45,000

Boys & Girls Clubs of Binghamton – $109,084.19

Broome County Council of Churches – $37,392.04

Broome County Gang Prevention – $34,499.20

Broome County Urban League – $20,000

Broome-Tioga NAACP – $4,500

Catholic Charities of Broome County – $132,224.71

Children’s Home of Wyoming Conference – $58,865.25

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Broome County – $24,399.86

Crime Victims Assistance Center – $44,930

Deposit Community Center dba Wilson Children’s Center – $37,200

Deposit Foundation, Inc. – $20,000

Family Counseling Services of Cortland County – $30,000

Family Enrichment Network – $15,000

Family Planning of South Central New York – $50,820

Fenton Free Library – $15,000

First Presbyterian Church of Johnson City – $44,818.27

Food Bank of the Southern Tier – $35,120

HCA – Helping Celebrate Abilities – $20,582.52

Jewish Community Center of Binghamton – $120,400

Life Choices Center – $6,350

Literacy Volunteers of Broome-Tioga – $16,575

Mental Health Association of the Southern Tier -$44,900

Mothers & Babies Perinatal Network – $56,000

Rise-NY – $56,725

Rural Health Network of South Central New York – $62,306.55

Sarah Jane Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church – $4,500

Stand by Me, Assistance Dog Team Training, Inc. – $10,000

Southern Tier Independence Center – $14,000

The Bridge Center – $3,850

The Salvation Army, Binghamton Corps – $29,000

VINES, Volunteers Improving Neighborhood Environments – $63,538

Volunteers of America Upstate New York – $40,000

YMCA of Broome County – $269,400

YWCA of Binghamton/Broome County – $95,750