United Way of Broome County Announces Free Tax Preparation Service to Locals

From the United Way of Broome County:

United Way of Broome County is pleased to announce its partnership with 211 and Broome County DSS to offer free tax preparation services to local residents through the IRS approved tax program, VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance).

Through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, IRS-certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals.

If you earn less than $66,000 you may be eligible to have your tax returns filed for free and qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC).

In collaboration with our community partners and VITA sites, we provide low-income residents with free tax preparation assistance to help them maximize available credits and receive tax refunds.

Last year, we mobilized volunteer tax preparers to prepare over 1,540 returns. Through our partnership, last year we helped local individuals and families receive a total of $2,647,432 in tax refunds, with an additional estimated savings of over $401,940 in tax preparation costs to participants (based on IRS estimates).

The total value provided to the community was $3,251,158 when combining savings in tax prep fees, refunds and in-kind value and time.

Additionally, United Way of Broome County has partnered with MyFreeTaxes.com to provide a free online filing service for households making less than $66,000 per year.

This service is absolutely FREE. Go to www.myfreetaxes.com/UnitedWayBroome to file your federal and state tax returns.

ELIGIBILITY GUIDELINES

Residents may qualify for free tax preparation if their total household income is less than $66,000. Residents must also work and live in New York State, hold no rental property income and must have no other state income but New York.

APPOINTMENT INFORMATION

Appointments are being scheduled for February 3, 2020, through April 2, 2020. Locations include Workforce NY and United Way of Broome County. Dates and times will vary by location.

SIGN UP

Call 2-1-1 or 1-800-901-2180 for more information on qualifications and to schedule an appointment. The call center is open weekdays, from 8:00am-5:00pm.

For more information, please visit www.uwbroome.org/vita