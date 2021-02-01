United Way of Broome County Announces Capacity Building Grant Program Now Open to Local Non-Profits

From the United Way of Broome County:

United Way of Broome County is pleased to announce the 2021-2022 Capacity Building Grant Program is now open for proposals.

United Way of Broome County is committed to strengthening the capacity of local nonprofits to address the ever-evolving challenges and opportunities facing our community. To this end, United Way of Broome County has established the Capacity Building Grant Program as a means to provide financial resources, either individually or in concert with other funders, to strengthen the ability of community partners to effectively and efficiently respond to these challenges and opportunities. The Capacity Building Grant Program provides funding to support and strengthen local not-for-profit agencies through capacity building and capital projects.

Eligible organizations must align with one or more of the following:

Strategic Priorities:

1. Health

2. Education

3. Financial Stability

A Foundation for a Quality Life: Basic Needs

Collective Impact Initiative: Healthy Lifestyles Coalition (HLC)

This grant opportunity will support two main activities; Capacity Building Projects that must improve the governance, management, or program service capacity of the organization in one or more ways, or Capital Projects.

Directions for Applying: To learn more about this grant program and funding available, please visit https://www.uwbroome.org/capacity-building-grant/

LETTER OF INTENT (Due by Friday, February 12, 2021)

SUBMITTING AN APPLICATION (Due by Friday, March 12, 2021, 3:00pm)

After submission of the Letter of Intent, United Way of Broome County staff will be in contact with you via email to provide you with directions and a login to access the online application.

Applicants are encouraged to contact Lindsey Mott, Community Initiatives Manager at lmott@uwbroome.org with any questions about this grant program.