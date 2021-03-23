United Way of Broome County Announces a New Funding Stream – The UNITED WE STAND FUND – Now Open and Accepting Applications

From the United Way of Broome County:

United Way of Broome County has launched the United We Stand Fund. The Fund’s primary purpose is to rapidly deploy flexible resources to non-profit agencies and other charitable organizations in Broome County that are addressing the critical needs of those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are committed to standing with our community and supporting those impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. Health and human service organizations are experiencing an unprecedented demand for services from those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic,” shared LoriAnne Welch, Executive Director of United Way of Broome County. “By working together as a community, we will support organizations in re-envisioning a “new normal” that results in an equitable and resilient Broome County.”

The United We Stand Fund will provide aid to frontline human service organizations working within our local community to combat the outbreak’s emergent and economic consequences. Alongside our foundational strategies of Health, Education, Financial Stability, and Basic Needs, the United We Stand Fund will support innovative solutions to meet the community’s most urgent needs.

“Our mission has been and will always be to drive change that will have positive impact on the critical needs of our community by strategically leveraging the collective resources of community partners. These funds will strengthen that work during this crisis and into the future,” shared Zachary Majka, President of the United Way of Broome County Board of Directors. “Our Annual Community Campaign supports programs and projects across Broome County that focus on those foundational strategies of Health, Education, Financial Stability, and Basic Needs; and through community support, our work will continue in this realm. Yet, as a result of these unprecedented times, the United Way of Broome County Board of Directors is committed to being a part of our community’s response, recovery, and rebuilding efforts.”

APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS

Eligibility: All applicants must be a 501(c)(3) non-for-profit organization, groups fiscally sponsored by a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, or other charitable organizations which are qualified to receive tax-deductible contributions, such as schools, faith-based organizations, and other public entities.

Funding Period: Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis and evaluated weekly for future rounds. Decisions will be made throughout the crisis period to facilitate the urgent need for funding against evolving community needs.

For complete information, please visit our website at uwbroome.org/nonprofit-funding.