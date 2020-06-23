United Way day of action 2020

From the United Way of Broome County:

United Way of Broome County is seeking donations of childcare center supplies for its annual Day of Action Drive, kicking off on June 21, 2020, which provides children with the basic tools needed to succeed in the classroom. The drive will benefit more than 250 children throughout the Broome County Region, participating in Childcare programs at the YMCA, YWCA, Broome County Urban League, and Wilson’s Children Center. Donations will be accepted at United Way of Broome County offices, located at 101 S. Jensen Road, Vestal, NY, 9am-4pm.

In addition, donors can make an online purchase of supplies that will be delivered automatically to United Way of Broome County. Donations can be made by visiting https://amzn.to/2UXkIUG and shipped directly to 101 S. Jensen Road, Vestal, NY.

Based on the expressed needs by local childcare providers, United Way is collecting the following supplies:

hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, glue sticks, school glue, tissues, washable markers, stickers, washable tempura paint, finger paint, masking tape, packing tape, washable dry erase markers, and clear contact paper. Gift cards that can be used to purchase such items are also accepted.

Last year, United Way of Broome County’s Day of Action Drive collected over 700 brand-new children’s books, ages kindergarten through fifth grade, and were distributed across the community to children enrolled in summer programming.

For more information about making donations, visit https://wp.me/PawyXx-1i5 , email info@uwbroome.org or call 607-240-2000.