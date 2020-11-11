United Health Services (UHS) Supply Chain receives National ECRI Institute Award

From United Health Services (UHS):

ECRI, an independent nonprofit organization that improves the safety, quality, and cost-effectiveness of patient care, announced the winners of its ninth annual Healthcare Supply Chain Achievement Award. This annual award recognizes U.S. healthcare organizations for achieving excellence in overall spend management and adopting best practice solutions into their supply chain processes.

“The pandemic has underscored the vital role that the healthcare supply chain plays in ensuring not only the safety of workers and patients, but also the financial health of healthcare provider organizations,” says ECRI president and chief executive officer, Marcus Schabacker, MD, PhD. “We are proud of these organizations for having strong supply chain processes that position them to secure safe and cost-effective medical products.”

This year’s award winners include:

§ Coastal Community Health, Jacksonville, FL

§ CommonSpirit Health, Phoenix, AZ

§ Eskenazi Health, Indianapolis, IN

§ Hawai’i Pacific Health, Honolulu, HI

§ Huntsville Hospital Health System, Huntsville, AL

§ Jackson Health System, Miami, FL

§ Memorial Healthcare System, Miramar, FL

§ New York City Health + Hospitals, New York, NY

§ RWJBarnabas Health, West Orange, NJ

§ United Health Services Hospitals, Inc., Binghamton, NY

§ Universal Health Services Inc., King of Prussia, PA

§ Virginia Mason Health System, Seattle, WA

The Healthcare Supply Chain Achievement Award recognizes members of ECRI’s portfolio of supply chain services who demonstrate exemplary utilization of services across the procurement lifecycle, including budgeting, benchmarking, technology assessment, and strategic development. As part of the selection process, ECRI evaluated candidates’ 2019 spend management and market analytics efforts for capital medical devices, supplies, physician preference items, service contracts, and reagents.

“These organizations have impressed us with their adherence to supply chain and value analysis best practices,” says Michael Argentieri, vice president of technology and safety, ECRI. “Consistently, these health systems use data analytics, best practices, and leadership engagement to manage procurement processes.”

United Health Services, Inc. (UHS) is a locally owned, not-for-profit hospital and healthcare system serving Greater Binghamton and surrounding counties. Founded in 1981, UHS provides a full range of medical, surgical, rehabilitative and long-term care services throughout New York’s Southern Tier.

United Health Services, Inc. and the members of the UHS System neither are affiliated with, sponsored, endorsed nor approved by, nor otherwise associated with, Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS), UHS of Delaware, Inc. nor their affiliates.

