United Health Services (UHS) hosts march to increase colon cancer awareness

From United Health Services (UHS):

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and the UHS Gastroenterology is organizing an awareness event, on March 29, “March Against Colon Cancer.”

“Our goal is to get at least 80% of our community screened in the next few years,” said John Pittarelli, RN, Nurse Manager, GI Lab. “Education about what colon cancer screening entails will help decrease the stigma of having a colonoscopy and help decrease anxiety about what to expect.”

“At UHS we have an integrated care team from the office to the procedure lab to oncology if you need to go that route,” Pittarelli said. “We will be with you every step of the way!”

“For our event we have teamed with the Vestal Coal House for a 5k Walk/Run. Proceeds from this event will go to Sock Out Cancer, the local non-profit charity that helps individuals living with a cancer diagnosis pay non-medical related bills.”

United Health Services, Inc. (UHS) is a locally owned, not-for-profit hospital and healthcare system serving Greater Binghamton and surrounding counties. Founded in 1981, UHS provides a full range of medical, surgical, rehabilitative and long-term care services throughout New York’s Southern Tier.

