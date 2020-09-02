United Health Services (UHS) has a new patient-friendly website

From UHS:

UHS’ website has undergone a major renovation and has debuted with a new look and functionality. The site, still with the address of nyuhs.org, was developed by UHS Community Relations with input from many departments, divisions and individuals across the UHS System. The redesign originated with a digital communication strategy that systematically assessed UHS’ online presence to reveal its strengths and areas for improvement.

Creating the new site in keeping with the UHS organizational value of “Teamwork” has resulted in a product that will greatly enhance the user experience for healthcare consumers who rely on the information of nyuhs.org. And it enables all departments and divisions within the organization to be co-owners of the site, its content and its helpful features, so updates will occur on a regular basis. The new site and all of its tools will better serve the community, healthcare consumers and patients of UHS, with an improved search function, a comprehensive service directory and an interactive map of hospital and physician practice locations.

Here are some specific features of interest: The site is designed for easy mobile use. With 60 percent of web traffic coming in from tablets and mobile devices, it’s important for visitors to the site to be able to navigate easily from a hand-held device. When users visit the website, they can expect to find relevant updates for patients, visitors and community members, including helpful articles with resources for good health and news from around the UHS System. Also, on an ongoing basis, users will find positive, uplifting patient stories on the home page that answer the question, “Why choose UHS?” The public is invited to visit the new website today at nyuhs.org and connect with everything UHS has to offer.

United Health Services, Inc. (UHS) is a locally owned, not-for-profit hospital and healthcare system serving Greater Binghamton and surrounding counties. Founded in 1981, UHS provides a full range of medical, surgical, rehabilitative and long-term care services throughout New York’s Southern Tier.

United Health Services, Inc. and the members of the UHS System neither are affiliated with, sponsored, endorsed nor approved by, nor otherwise associated with, Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS), UHS of Delaware, Inc. nor their affiliates, which can be found at www.uhsinc.com.

