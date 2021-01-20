Unique internship experience highlighted at Catholic schools of Broome County

From the Catholic Schools of Broome County:

The pandemic ushered in remote learning as a necessary and later an optional way of learning. During the fall semester, All Saints teacher Tina Waffle had additional support. Binghamton University sophomore Caitlin Migliore interned remotely as a virtual classroom assistant for Waffle’s Grades 5 and 6 ELAS classes. Migliore helped remote learners stay engaged with Waffle and the classroom.

“Caitlin was a hands-on vital part of my ELA classes daily from start to finish throughout her internship. She actively participated in daily reading and writing activities and assignments, kept my remote learners on task, gave necessary feedback on essays and assignments, and was engaging to both my remote and in-class learners,” said Waffle.

Waffle says Migliore guided both the remote and in-class learners to heightened success in reading and writing.

“Caitlin’s positive influence reached not only my remote learners, it reached into the physical classroom to my in-class learners as well,” she said.

The Community School Coordinator with the Catholic Schools of Broome County, Tara Edmunds, guided Migliore through the internship.

Migliore shared her experience with BingUNews.

