Unemployment Informational Workshop Next Week

From the American Civic Association:`
Hello, everyone! We hope you are doing well. We are still available online for any questions and provide support. You can find all of our contact information here.
Be sure to connect with us on your favorite social media for the most timely updates, and see below for upcoming events and continuing services.
|Online Workshop: Unemployment Information Overview
June 3, 11 a.m.
Join us on Zoom for a free online workshop regarding the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) Program, as well as other programs in the CARES Act.
Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/97224826141
OR
Call in: +1 646 876 9923
Meeting ID: 972 2482 6141
Find the attached flyer in Italiano / Italian, عربي / Arabic, Español / Spanish, 日本語 / Japanese, and 中文 / Chinese
We want to give a special thank you to our wonderful community members for assistance with the translations.
Citizenship Application Assistance Available
Remote appointments
USCIS will be increasing fees for citizenship forms. Make a virtual appointment with us to process your forms!
Call or email to make an appointment.
Call: (607) 723 9419
Email: contact@americancivic.com
Online Citizenship Classes
Thursdays at 4pm
The American Civic Association hosts virtual citizenship classes every Thursday at 4 pm.
Be sure to RSVP by emailing contact@americancivic.com
Link: https://zoom.us/j/91889528628
OR
Call: 646-876-9923
Meeting ID: 918 8952 8628
Free Legal Counsel
June 18th, 2020
All questions are welcome, from deportation, landlord/tenant law, consumer debt to immigration, our attorneys will guide you to find a solution at no cost. These sessions will be held remotely.
Check out details and eligibility guidelines on our website.
Make sure to call us at 607-723-9419 to RSVP!