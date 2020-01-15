UHS; Wear Red on February 7 for Women’s Heart Health

From the UHS Public Relations office:

You’ll be seeing red all over UHS on Friday, Feb. 7. UHS will be joining with the American Heart Association and the national Go Red for Women organization to observe “Wear Red Day.”

UHS staff and the public are invited to attend a special Wear Red Day ribbon-cutting ceremony, starting at 10 a.m., on Friday, Feb. 7, in the Lobby of UHS Vestal.

Many members of the UHS family will appear sporting red sweaters, blouses, dresses, skirts, scarves, shirts, ties, vests or pocket handkerchiefs.

Heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women, claiming more lives than all forms of cancer combined.

Heart attack symptoms in women may differ from those in men – so awareness is vitally important.

Women and men – join with UHS, The Heart Leader in the Southern Tier and home to the UHS Heart & Vascular Institute, in showing your support for greater heart awareness.

Don something red for the day. And attend the UHS Vestal event if you can.

You’ll also be able to check your blood pressure and learn about the Check it Challenge.

Through the Check it Challenge, the American Heart Association and UHS will help you learn your blood pressure numbers and take control of your heart health.

UHS is a locally owned, not-for-profit hospital and healthcare system serving Greater Binghamton and surrounding counties. Founded in 1981, UHS provides a full range of medical, surgical, rehabilitative and long-term care services throughout New York’s Southern Tier.

Follow the latest UHS news and more at nyuhs.org and on Facebook—facebook.com/uhshospitals and Twitter—twitter