UHS to hold “Celebration of Recovery”

From United Health Services:

UHS this weekend will host “A Celebration of Recovery,” a special community event in observance of National Recovery Month.

The free event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the Russell Community Room at UHS Binghamton General Hospital.

It will bring together persons in recovery and those who work in the addictions treatment field for a joyous time of fellowship and celebration of achievements.

The event will focus on celebrating the work people have done and the milestones they have attained on the road to recovery.

In addition, two guest speakers will share the stories of their journeys to recovery from substance abuse disorders.

Light refreshments will be provided, and registration is not required.

September is designated each year as National Recovery Month.

For the media covering this event: Please understand that we must be sensitive and mindful of the privacy of attendees.

We will encourage interviews with the speakers but are unable to allow video recording or photography of attendees. Thank you for your understanding.