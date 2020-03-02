UHS Sports Medicine trainers to host educational program

From UHS Sports Medicine:

In a coordinated effort, UHS Sports Medicine has invited area athletic trainers to gather for an opportunity to network, socialize and grow professionally in celebration of National Athletic Training Month.

The March episode of UHS Sports Medicine’s monthly Grand Rounds Program will feature Dr. Micah Lissy, presenting an evidence based program discussing the management of dislocations for the athletic trainer.

The presentation and lunch will be held Wednesday, March 25 at the Binghamton University Events Center from noon to 2 p.m.

“A core tenant of UHS Sports Medicine is staying at the forefront of current best practices and educating all area healthcare providers how to best care for our regions’ athletes. What better way to celebrate our Athletic Trainers than to elevate the level of care they provide and supply them free evidence based continuing education as these programs can be hard to come by?” said Lissy.

“ATs Impact Health Care Through Action” is the theme of this year’s National Athletic Training Month, which is sponsored by the National Athletic Trainers’ Association (NATA), a not-for-profit organization based in Carrollton, Texas. The education program is one of many local and national events being held throughout March, which salute the work of athletic trainers nationwide.

Other UHS Sports Medicine NATM initiatives include athletic training featured social media posts, supporting community events with the involvement of UHS athletic trainers and the inaugural meeting of the Southern Tier Athletic Training Society consisting of athletic trainers from the surrounding counties who offer their healthcare services within a variety of settings including secondary schools, colleges, junior colleges, youth sports and the industrial setting. Lissy added, “Athletic trainers are the blood that pulses through UHS Sports Medicine. They are our essence and deserve to be celebrated.”

For more information about Athletic Training Services offered in our area, visit https://www.nyuhs.org/care-treatment/orthopedic-services/sports-medicine/outreach. Follow us on Facebook UHS Sports Medicine and Instagram @nyuhssportsmed.