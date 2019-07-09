UHS Hospitals recognized for top heart failure and stroke care

UHS Hospitals has received two major awards from the American Heart Association for the Greater Binghamton hospital organization’s exceptional care of patients with heart failure and stroke.

UHS Hospitals has been recognized with an American Heart Association “Get With The Guidelines®-Heart Failure Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award” and an American Heart Association/American Stroke Association “Get With The Guidelines® Target: Stroke Honor Roll Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award” for 2019.

The awards honor UHS Hospitals’ commitment to ensuring that heart failure and stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment.

This approach follows nationally recognized, research-based guidelines founded on the latest scientific evidence. The goals are to accelerate patients’ recovery and reduce readmissions.

Home to the UHS Hospitals Heart & Vascular Institute at UHS Wilson Medical Center in Johnson City, UHS Hospitals is a designated trauma, stroke and chest pain center and the region’s largest and most comprehensive provider of cardiac services.

Patients benefit from a full range of diagnostic and treatment options, provided by a team of dedicated and highly skilled specialists, surgeons and allied health professionals.

“We are pleased to recognize UHS for their commitment to heart failure and stroke care,” said Lee H. Schwamm, MD, national chairperson of the AHA’s Quality Oversight Committee. “Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through Get with the Guidelines quality improvement initiatives can often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates.”

UHS Hospitals earned the heart failure care award by meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of heart failure patients at a set level for a designated period.

“These measures include evaluation of the proper use of medications and aggressive risk-reduction therapies,” said John M. Carrigg, president and chief executive officer. “The care we provide adheres to evidence-based, national guidelines. Before discharge, patients receive education on managing their heart failure and overall health, have an appointment scheduled for a follow-up visit and receive other care transition interventions.”



Mr. Carrigg noted: “This is the second year in a row that UHS Hospitals has achieved the award for stroke care. This recognizes our organization’s commitment to ensuring that stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment. The award is the highest level of achievement offered by the AHA/ASA.”

According to the AHA, more than 6.5 million adults in the United States are living with heart failure. Many heart failure patients can lead full, productive, enjoyable lives when their conditions are managed with the right medications or devices, along with lifestyle changes.



According to the AHA/ASA, stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the U.S. On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year.

UHS is a locally owned, not-for-profit hospital and healthcare system serving Greater Binghamton and surrounding counties. Founded in 1981, UHS provides a full range of medical, surgical, rehabilitative and long-term care services throughout New York’s Southern Tier.