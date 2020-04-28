UHS and Lourdes Emergency Rooms Prepared to Safely Treat Patients

From Lourdes Memorial Hospital:

For people experiencing symptoms of a heart attack, stroke, mental health or other acute

illness or injury, our area hospital emergency rooms are still the safest, most appropriate place

to get care.



Even though hospitals are caring for patients with COVID-19, clinicians want to reassure the

public that individuals who need emergency care should not delay treatment. An emergency is

still an emergency. UHS and Ascension Lourdes hospitals and emergency rooms are well

prepared to safely care for people with symptoms of heart attack, stroke and other serious

conditions.



“We are seeing a concerning drop in the number of people coming in for serious

non-COVID-related issues,” said Dr. Matthew Krauthamer, Ascension Lourdes Emergency

Department Medical Director. “Staying home, ignoring the symptoms and suffering out of fear

of COVID-19 is a risk people shouldn’t take with their health.”



“Timely treatment for serious conditions is critically important for achieving the best outcomes

and lessening the risk of complications,” added Dr. Steven Gomez, Director of Emergency

Services at UHS. “We are prepared and set up to safely treat patients who require emergency

care. No patient should delay their care in an emergency.”



UHS and Ascension Lourdes are equipped to safely protect patients from potential exposure to

COVID-19 while taking care of their chest pain, stroke symptoms, traumatic injuries, emotional

and mental health and any other acute medical or surgical needs. Separate intake and care

areas, waiting room distancing, staff screening, ongoing use of personal protective equipment, as well as extensive safety and sanitization protocols, are in place to ensure all patients are

cared for in a protected environment.



Symptoms like pressure, tightness, pain, or a squeezing or aching sensation in your chest or

arms that may spread to your neck, jaw or back; shortness of breath; or nausea or

lightheadedness may be signs of a heart attack. The types of symptoms that required

emergency care in the past still require emergency care now.



UHS and Ascension Lourdes providers also encourage individuals who have pre-existing

conditions to continue their routine care to stay healthy. Call your primary care provider or

specialist first to discuss whether an online visit is an option for your care. If you can’t talk to

your regular doctor, or if you need care more quickly, you can talk to a doctor 24/7 through

virtual care offered by both healthcare organizations.



Lourdes Virtual Care – https://www.getascensioncare.com/onlinecare/

UHS Virtual Care https://nyuhs.zipnosis.com/



If someone is experiencing a life-threatening emergency, difficulty breathing, or warning signs

of a heart attack or stroke, they should not delay, but go directly to the emergency room or

dial 911.