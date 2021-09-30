UFO Workshop Understanding Flying Objects Saturday, October 29AM to 5PM Final Call

From the Kopernik Observatory & Science Center:

From nearly the beginning of recorded history, humans have been fascinated with the concept of flying. Experimentation with various methods and devices ultimately resulted in a wide range of flying objects, some more successful than others. Nowadays, we take flight for granted… but how do these objects fly? What is the science and engineering behind flying objects?



Kopernik is partnering with the local chapter of the IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers) to offer a one-day workshop for students in grades 4 through 12 about flying objects. It will cover the basic science of flying objects and the physics of flight. Attendees will experiment with a number of flying objects and then turn their attention to how discs fly. This will be explored through the sport of Disc Golf. A six-hole disc golf course will be set up at Kopernik and armed with the knowledge of how discs fly, students will work on applying that knowledge to playing in a Disc Golf Tournament.



Students will be grouped by age for the education portion of the workshop and will compete in the Disc Golf Tournament against other students in their age group.

Lunch and a snack will be provided. While inside Kopernik’s main building, all staff and students will be masked regardless of vaccination status.

October 1: Fall Skies Kopernik Staff– Learn about fall constellations and see the latest Hubble Space Telescope images. Learn how to locate the International Space Station as it flies over the area. The program will include free star maps, constellation training, and space videos. If clear, see Venus (early), Jupiter and Saturn, and a variety of deep-sky objects through our telescopes! If clear see, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, star clusters, and deep-sky objects through our telescopes!



October 8: Energy Systems of the Future. Adam Flint, Director of Clean Energy Programs, Network for a Sustainable Tomorrow – One key response to the climate emergency is to ‘electrify everything’, and to make our electricity generation systems green. While most people think of deploying solar, wind, and electric vehicles as cornerstones of this effort, yet this does not address the greenhouse gas footprint of conditioning buildings. It’s very likely that by 2040, building codes will no longer permit the installation of conventional systems. This requires a massive investment in workforce training, grid upgrades, incentives, and other measures if we are to succeed. Are we on track, and if not, how can we get there?



October 15: International Observe the Moon NightTish Bresee, NASA Solar System Ambassador – Bring the whole family to Kopernik to learn more about the moon and see the latest images of the moon from visiting spacecraft. If clear, view a first-quarter moon close-up through the observatory’s telescopes, along with other celestial objects. Kids will make moon craters and engage in other lunar-related activities.



October 22: Welcome to NASA’s Mission ControlPete Morgan-Dimmick NASA Flight Controller – NASA’s Mission Control is responsible for the operation of most of NASA’s space missions. Southern Tier native, Pete Morgan-Dimmick, is a Flight Controller for the ISS, Orion, Gateway, and HLS missions. He will talk about NASA’s history from Mercury to the ISS, how “commercial” and Artemis missions will be managed and he’ll share some personal experiences and anecdotes as a Flight Controller for NASA.



October 29: The Great Energy Transition: Our Journey Towards Achieving a Net Zero Carbon WorldNikhil Karkhanis P.E Siemens Energy – Is global warming a runaway train or can humans get control back and slow it down? We now stand at a critical juncture in our planet’s existence where our actions or inactions will determine the future of earth’s climate and our subsequent generations. This talk will touch on the technologies and economic aspects of transitioning to renewable power generation, clean fuels, energy storage, etc. We will go from the advances we have made so far to other technologies that are needed to achieve our goals.