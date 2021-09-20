UFO Workshop Understanding Flying Objects Saturday, October 29 AM to 5 PM

From the Kopernik Observatory & Science Center:

From nearly the beginning of recorded history, humans have been fascinated with the concept of flying. Experimentation with various methods and devices ultimately resulted in a wide range of flying objects, some more successful than others. Nowadays, we take flight for granted… but how do these objects fly? What is the science and engineering behind flying objects?



Kopernik is partnering with the local chapter of the IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers) to offer a one-day workshop for students in grades 4 through 12 about flying objects. It will cover the basic science of flying objects and the physics of flight. Attendees will experiment with a number of flying objects and then turn their attention to how discs fly. This will be explored through the sport of Disc Golf. A six-hole disc golf course will be set up at Kopernik and armed with the knowledge of how discs fly, students will work on applying that knowledge to playing in a Disc Golf Tournament.

Students will be grouped by age for the education portion of the workshop and will compete in the Disc Golf Tournament against other students in their age group.



Lunch and a snack will be provided. While inside Kopernik’s main building, all staff and students will be masked regardless of vaccination status.

Click on this LINK to register online