UE Grad to Direct First Production at EPAC

ENDICOTT, N.Y. – Alex Griffin, UE graduate and SUNY Oswego Senior, will make his directorial debut at the Endicott Performing Arts Center (EPAC), July 8, 9, and 10, 2021.

“Feel the Flames” is a celebration of the legendary rock band, Metallica, and will feature the music, engaging visuals and a unique presentation of the band’s style.

Tickets are on sale now at www.feeltheflames.com.

“I have always dreamed about bringing the music of Metallica to a live stage. What began as a simple introduction to the guitar for a musical changed my life, and I grew to love the complexity of this band,“ said Griffin. “What we will bring to the stage is going to be fun, engaging, and memorable.”

Griffin is currently a senior Cinema and Screen Studies / Communications double major at SUNY Oswego, and has been preparing for this opportunity for a number of years.

“This has been a 4-year project, and it’s finally a reality. It is very exciting. And I am grateful to have the level of community support to help make this happen. Thanks to Joe and Pat Foti for their amazing support. They are among the many wonderful people helping me make this come to life.”

Tickets are available for both in-person and virtual performances and may be purchased via www.feeltheflames.com or www.endicottarts.com .

Alex Griffin is the CEO of Dream Corridor Productions, LLC, a locally-owned theatrical and video production enterprise.

This production is made possible with public funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and administered by The Earlville Opera House.

Additional support for the Broome DEC program graciously provided by the Stewart W. and Willma C. Hoyt Foundation, Inc.

Funding is also provided, in part, by a project grant from the Broome County Arts Council United Cultural Fund.