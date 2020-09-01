U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao Announces $28 Million in Infrastructure Grants to New York Airports

From the U.S. Department of Labor:

WASHINGTON D.C. – U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced today that the Trump Administration will award more than $1.2 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to 405 airports in 50 states and six U.S. territories.

“This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The Department is awarding federal grants to the following airports in the State of New York:

$585,703 for Greater Binghamton Airport/Edwin A. Link Field to extend and rehabilitate the taxiway, reconstruct airfield guidance sign and reconstruct taxiway lighting.

$1,649,797 for Hamilton Municipal Airport to expand the aircraft parking apron, reconstruct airfield guidance signs, and reconstruct taxiway lighting.

$2,062,815 for Columbia County Airport in Hudson to reconstruct the aircraft parking apron, install navigational aids and update perimeter fencing.

$150,290 for Ithaca Tompkins Regional Airport to install aircraft navigational aids.

$67,888 for Le Roy Airport to seal taxiway pavement surface and joints.

$1,580,943 for Massena International Airport/Richards Field to rehabilitate the taxiway and taxiway lighting.

$5,728,426 for John F. Kennedy International Airport to reconstruct an aircraft parking apron and rehabilitate the taxiway.

$1,038,956 for Republic Airport in North Babylon to reconstruct airfield guidance signs and reconstruct the taxiway and taxiway lighting.

$1,516,224 for Albert S. Nader Regional Airport in Oneonta to improve buildings, reconstruct the aircraft parking apron, and reconstruct the taxiway and taxiway lighting.

$2,760,452 for Potsdam Municipal Airport/Damon Field to reconstruct the taxiway and taxiway lighting.

$624,106 for Hudson Valley Regional Airport in Poughkeepsie to reconstruct airfield guidance signs.

$5,675,921 for Greater Rochester International Airport to extend the taxiway and install runway incursion lighting.

$1,919,814 for Adirondack Regional Airport in Saranac Lake to remove obstructions.

$2,608,531 for Saratoga County Airport in Saratoga Springs to install perimeter fencing.

$70,000 for Sidney Municipal Airport to conduct a study.

“The 434 AIP grants will fund critical airport infrastructure projects around the country,” said FAA Administrator Stephen M. Dickson.

Since January 2017, the Trump Administration delivered $13.5 billion to America’s airports to improve infrastructure and safety. In 2020, the Administration delivered $10 billion in economic assistance to America’s airports during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

A complete listing of grants (PDF) and an interactive map of airports receiving funding is available on the FAA website.