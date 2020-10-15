U.S. Department of Justice Charges More than 14,200 Defendants With Firearms-Related Crimes in FY2020

From the U.S. Department of Justice:

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK – Today, the U.S. Department of Justice announced it has charged more than 14,200 defendants with firearms-related crimes during Fiscal Year (FY) 2020, despite the challenges of COVID 19 and its impact on the criminal justice process. These cases have been a Department priority since November 2019 when Attorney General William P. Barr announced his commitment to investigating, prosecuting, and combatting gun crimes as a critical part of the Department’s anti-violent crime strategy. These firearms-related charges are the result of the critical law enforcement partnership between United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, led by Acting Director Regina Lombardo, who has made firearms-related investigations a priority.

“The number one priority of government is to keep its citizens safe,” said Attorney General Barr. “By preventing firearms from falling into the hands of individuals who are prohibited from having them, we can stop violent crime before it happens. Violating federal firearms laws is a serious crime and offenders face serious consequences. The Department of Justice is committed to investigating and prosecuting individuals, who illegally buy, sell, use, or possess firearms. Reducing gun violence requires a coordinated effort, and we could not have charged more than 14,000 individuals with firearms-related crimes without the hard work of the dedicated law enforcement professionals at the ATF, our U.S. Attorneys’ Offices across the country, and especially all of our state and local law enforcement partners.”

“Protecting the public from violent crime involving firearms is at the core of ATF’s mission,” commented ATF Acting Director Regina Lombardo. “Every day the men and women of ATF pursue and investigate those who use firearms to commit violent crimes in our communities, many of whom are prohibited from possessing firearms from previous convictions. ATF, in collaboration with the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices across the nation, is committed to bringing these offenders to justice for their egregious and violent criminal acts.”

“2020 has been a grim and tragic year in cities throughout our District,” said Acting United States Attorney Antoinette Bacon. “In Albany, more than 100 people have been shot, including one this weekend, and there have been 15 homicides, including a 17-year old murdered on his way home from a funeral. In Syracuse, 149 people have been shot, and homicides are on pace to set a year-end record. In Troy, an 11-year-old boy was killed last month in a drive-by shooting. The time to take a stand against gun violence is now. Reducing gun violence has been, and will continue to be, one of our District’s top priorities. We must do all we can to ensure that the next time we read about a child in the news, it’s because they won a spelling bee, not because they were the victim of gun violence.”

Of the more than 14,200 cases charged in fiscal year 2020, 64 cases have been brought by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Antoinette Bacon.

“Across the 32-county Northern District of New York we work daily with law enforcement agencies at all levels and local prosecutors to charge criminals who arm themselves with guns,” said Assistant U.S. Attorneys Richard Southwick and Emmet O’Hanlon, who are assigned to prosecute firearms cases for the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York.

Under federal law, it is illegal to possess a firearm if you fall into one of nine prohibited categories including being a felon, illegal alien, or unlawful user of a controlled substance. Further, it is unlawful to possess a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense or violent crime. It is also illegal to purchase – or even to attempt to illegally purchase – firearms if the buyer is a prohibited person or illegally purchasing a firearm on behalf of others. Lying on ATF Form 4473, which is used to lawfully purchase a firearm, is also a federal offense. The Department is committed to prosecuting these firearms offenses as well as using all modern technologies available to law enforcement such as the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, known as NIBIN, to promote gun crime intelligence. Keeping illegal firearms out of the hands of violent criminals will continue to be a priority of the Department of Justice and we will use all appropriate, available means to keep the law abiding people of this country safe from gun crime.

For more information on the lawful purchasing of firearms, please see: https://www.atf.gov/qa-category/atf-form-4473