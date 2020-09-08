U.S. Chamber of Commerce Endorses Congressman Antonio Delgado in Reelection Campaign

From the office of Congressman Antonio Delgado:

RHINEBECK, NY — The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the world’s largest business federation representing the interests of more than three million businesses and organizations of every size, sector, and region has endorsed Rep. Antonio Delgado (NY-19) in his reelection campaign. Earlier this year, Rep. Delgado was recognized by the Chamber with their inaugural Jefferson-Hamilton Award for Bipartisanship and the Spirit of Enterprise Award.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our rural communities and upstate economies,” said Congressman Antonio Delgado. “To build a better future for our region, we must continue to invest in our small businesses and make sure they have the resources they need to rebuild from this global health crisis. Every day, I’m working to hear from business owners across all eleven counties to understand their needs and advocate for their recovery at the federal level. I’m proud to be endorsed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and I’ll keep fighting for every small business and working to create economic opportunity for every person in NY-19.”

“In challenging times, we are reminded of the importance of having leaders who understand the genius of the American system of government and free enterprise and who are willing to tackle the hard problems that confront our nation. Rep. Antonio Delgado’s continued leadership in Congress will benefit the nation as we combat the coronavirus, work to restore economic growth, and expand opportunities for all Americans,” said U.S. Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Thomas Donohue.

The Chamber endorses pro-business leaders in Congress and vigorously supports policies that advance economic growth, help create jobs, and promote fiscal responsibility.