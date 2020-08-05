Tyler Johnston records first ever Five Mile Point Speedway Insinger Performance crate sportsman victory on Saturday at Five Mile Point Speedway.

From Five Mile Point Speedway:

KIRKWOOD, NY – Another new face graced Five Mile Point Speedway victory lane on Saturday night as Tyler Johnston recorded his first ever FMP victory in the Insinger Performance Crate Sportsman 20 lap main event. He became the sixth different feature winner in seven races in the class and the fifth first time winner at the speedway this season in the division.Johnston has been fast throughout the month of July at the speedway and he took advantage of his outside front row starting slot next to Brandon Loucks for the start of the 20 lap Insinger Performance Crate Sportsman main. At the drop of the green Johnston quickly took the point utilizing the racy outside line of the speedway. The first caution of the race flew with one lap in the books as Leah Decker, Brian Durbin and Mike Grover tangled in turn one.

Decker and Durbin were able to continue but Grover saw his night end early.When the green flew Johnston immediately picked up where he left off and Gary Smith hustled in to second place. This left Loucks to contend with ninth place starter Bobby Flood who was on the move early. Although Smith grabbed second Loucks battled back while Flood remained within striking distance. On lap 8 Loucks retook second place as a great battle ensued among the top five. This allowed Johnston to open his lead as the battles were plenty behind him.

A caution on lap 10 regrouped the field again. Johnston maintained his advantage with Smith recapturing second place from Loucks. Loucks again had to battle with Flood for third place as Blaine Klinger and Lem Atkins waited on any error up front. Out front Johnston went virtually unchallenged for the balance of the 20 lap main event. Flood advanced to third place on lap 12 and took over second from Smith with only two laps remaining. At the finish it was Johnston for his first win at the speedway over Flood, Smith, Klinger and Loucks. Justin Slezak took the lead at the start of the 20 lap Factory Stock feature event and led wire to wire. For Slezak the victory was his second of the 2020 season.

Buck Mills, Ray Lindquist, Josh Dumas and Josh Oles completed the top five finishers.The 600 Modified 20 lap main event went caution free with Brett Gray leading the entire distance. For Gray, it was his third win in a row and a bounty will go in effect at the next race Monday, August 10th at the speedway. Bob Hamm, Dave Brown, Eli Askar and John Glover completed the top five.Tim Vandemark has now won four FWD Four Cylinder Expert features in a row at the speedway. In the process he collected a $150 bonus as the bounty on him continues on Monday, August 10th. Kaleb Lacey had a strong run to finish second in the 15 lap main event. Randy Lane, Walter Decker and Steve Lunn completed the top five.

The new Crate Sportsman Futures division 20 lap feature event was won by Josh Mondak. It was his first ever victory in week number two of the new class. Kyle Walsh and Eric Reese Jr. were the top three finishers. Owen Clark was the FWD Four Cylinder Novice 12 lap feature winner. He topped Greg Slater, Anthony Zecchino, Bethany Bertram and Austin Slater. Joshua Landers was the Juniors winner.COUNTER POINTS…No racing action takes place this Saturday…The next event is Monday, August 10th with the 56th running of the Heath Memorial. The Modifieds will run in a 30 lap main event paying $2,000 to win.

The race will air live on pay per view through www.dirttrackdigest.tv. The weekly classes will be in competition with the exception of the Futures class which will have the night off. Racing on August 10th begins at 7 p.m.OFFICIAL INSINGER FUELS CRATE SPORTSMAN FEATURE FINISH (20 LAPS): TYLER JOHNSTON, Bobby Flood, Gary Smith, Blaine Klinger, Brandon Loucks, Lem Atkins, Russell Benke, Matt Brewer, Tom Hampton, Brandon Fritsch, Leah Decker, Mark Longstreet, Punkie Marsh, Seth Zacharias, Jason Feinberg, Matt Sobiech, Brian Durbin, Mike Grover.FACTORY STOCK OFFICIAL FEATURE FINISH (20): JUST SLEZAK, Buck Mills, Ray Lindquist, Josh Dumas, Josh Oles, Adam Gilbert, Kurtis Stickle.6O0 MODIFIED OFFICIAL FEATURE FINISH (20): BRETT GRAY, Bob Hamm, Dave Brown, Eli Askar, John Glover, Dominic Amato, Aydan Morgan.FWD FOUR CYLINDER OFFICIAL FEATURE FINISH (15): TIM VANDEMARK, Kaleb Lacey, Randy Lane, Walter Decker, Steve Lunn, Jeff Degroat, Rick Lunn, Dave Simms.FWD FOUR CYLINDER NOVICE OFFICIAL FEATURE FINISH (12): OWEN CLARK, Greg Slater, Anthony Zecchino, Bethany Bertram, Austin Slater, Ashley Wilson, Ashley Slater, Doug Newbigging.JUNIOR 600 MODIFIED/SLINGSHOT: JOSHUA LANDERS, Aver Decker.