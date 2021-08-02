Two Tenney-Backed Bipartisan Bills Clear Small Business Committee

Washington, DC – Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-22), member of the House Small Business Committee, applauded passage of two bipartisan bills she cosponsored, H.R.4481 the Small Business 7(a) Loan Agent Transparency Act, and H.R.4515 the Small Business Development Center Cyber Training Act of 2021.

Both passed through the committee with bipartisan support.

“The bills advanced in our committee markup today are aimed at helping small businesses thrive and expand our local economies. They will ensure responsible use of taxpayer dollars and provide small businesses with resources to defend their businesses against new and emerging cyber threats. I’m glad our committee came together to pass these important bills and look forward to the full House following our lead to support them.”

Background on the Tenney cosponsored bills :

H.R. 4481, Small Business 7(a) Loan Agent Transparency Act: This bill will allow the SBA to better track 7(a) loans submitted by loan agents, ensuring taxpayers funds are safeguarded and this important program for small businesses is not abused.

H.R. 4515, Small Business Development Center Cyber Training Act: This bill will help our small businesses have great access to cybersecurity resources, requiring Small Business Development Centers to have at least 5 employees or 10 percent of their employees certified to provide cyber planning assistance.

In addition to the two bills included above, the Committee also advanced the five other bills listed below.

HR 4256: Investing in Main Street Act

HR 4531: 7(a) Loan Agent Oversight Act

HR 3469: Veteran Entrepreneurship Training Act of 2021

HR 3462: SBA Cyber Awareness Act