Two successful Central New York restaurateurs partnering on new Italian concept coming to Syracuse

EAST SYRACUSE, NY — Two successful Central New York restaurateurs are coming together to

bring a new and exciting Italian Cuisine to the area.

The owners of Rise N Shine Diner and Adam Weitsman, owner of The Krebs as well as Elephant and the Dove in Skaneateles, will be partnering together to create fun, eccentric Italian cuisine that brings the same energy,

excitement and zany dishes that Rise N Shine has become infamous for.

“We will be creating craveable, premium Italian dishes that are fun, tasteful and definitely

social media worthy,” says Danielle Mecuri, owner of Rise N Shine.

The group will operate in the former Grimaldi’s Ristorante near Carrier Circle, at 6430 Yorktown

Circle in East Syracuse, NY and will begin renovations for the restaurant this summer.

The restaurant, which will release its name at a later date, will introduce its delectable, Italian

recipes with a fun “Rise N Shine” twist to all of its dishes.

The group promises to create a destination experience with crazy dishes, amazing drinks and a fun environment.

“We can’t wait to give Central New York a restaurant like this to call their own,” said Adam

Weitsman, partner in the restaurant.

Mecuri and Weitsman have worked incredibly hard to gain significant popularity at their

respective restaurants in Upstate New York, the partners look forward to continued grow and

bringing more great restaurants to the region.

The team has some exciting plans for their grand opening, they will be released in the near

future.

When the new 4,000-square-foot restaurant opens, it will include many great elements,

including a new, state-of-the-art outdoor dining area.

For more information, please stay tuned to Syracuse.com for additional updates.