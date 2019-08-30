From the American Red Cross:
Two Regional Volunteers Deploying to Florida to Support Hurricane Dorian Response
Christian Passela and Diane Dellacorino-Thomas to work in Sheltering
ENDICOTT, NY, Thursday, August 29, 2019— The American Red Cross is preparing to help tens of thousands of people in the path of Hurricane Dorian as the storm continues to strengthen and takes aim at the southeast coast of the United States.
Volunteers, Christian Passela of Bainbridge, and Diane Dellacorino-Thomas of Harpersville, are deploying to support the Hurricane Dorian response as shelter workers. Passela and Dellacorino-Thomas are scheduled to arrive in Orlando Friday, August 30.
While the exact path of Dorian is still uncertain, 19 million people live in areas that could be impacted, and as many as 50,000 people in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina may need emergency shelter. The Red Cross is coordinating with community partners and emergency responders to prepare evacuation centers for people who may seek shelter over the Labor Day weekend.
We are mobilizing hundreds of trained volunteers, emergency response vehicles, and more than 30 tractor-trailer loads full of relief supplies to help people in the path of Hurricane Dorian.
The Red Cross has also pre-positioned additional blood products and stocked many of our hospitals to capacity in areas of the Southeast likely to be impacted by the storm over the upcoming days.
As the storm passed over the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Wednesday night, as many as 265 people sought refuge in 70 government and community shelters. Earlier this week, the Red Cross shipped additional blood products to Puerto Rico to help ensure a sufficient supply remains available for our hospital partners on the island.
To make a difference in the lives of people impacted by Hurricane Dorian, visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or text the word DORIAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster. This includes providing food, shelter, relief supplies, emotional support, recovery planning and other assistance