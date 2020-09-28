Two More NY-22 Police Groups Back Claudia Tenney

From the office of Claudia Tenney:

NY22 – Today, Claudia Tenney was endorsed for Congress by two local law enforcement organizations for her steadfast and strong support of police and law and order.



The Sherill Policeman’s Benevolent Association and the Camden Police Benevolent Association (formally known as the Harold G. Tuck PBA) join numerous local, and state law enforcement officials in supporting Claudia Tenney. Other endorsers include the NYPD’s Sergeants Benevolent Association, the NYS Troopers PBA, the New York State Police Investigators, and numerous local sheriffs and police officers.

Dan Salce of the Sherill (NY) Policeman’s Benevolent Association said:



“The Sherrill Policeman’s Benevolent Association is proud to announce our endorsement of Claudia Tenney for the 22nd district’s Congressional seat for the 2020 election year. Claudia Tenney has proven herself an ally to law enforcement and safer communities. Claudia has made herself readily available to law enforcement as our former Congresswoman. Claudia has readily come to the support of local Police and Corrections department to give us a voice in State and Federal government. Her office has assisted in local Police Departments receiving federal grant money for equipment acquisitions to offset shortfalls in state and local funding. As a current candidate for Congress, Claudia has shown her unwavering support for law enforcement. She can be seen in attendance at all the local “Back the Blue” rallies. No other local politician, state or federal, has been as vocal or visible a supporter of the men and women behind the badge as Claudia Tenney. She understands the complexities of the current social justice reforms and its short comings to protect citizens. Claudia also avoided the knee jerk reaction to jump on the anti-police bandwagon. Claudia knows police belong in neighborhoods protecting its citizens, not removed.”



The Camden PBA board wrote:

“In these troubled times, there is no question who to vote for or endorse as Claudia Tenney has always and consistently shown steadfast support for our law enforcement and has supported our police officers during these most difficult times. The Camden Police Benevolent Association proudly endorses Claudia Tenney for Congresswoman for the 22nd District of the State of New York.”

Claudia Tenney said:

“It is a privilege have the backing of the brave police officers of Camden and Sherill New York – who protect and serve our communities so well. Our campaign is thankful for their support and we will work tirelessly to live up to that trust. I have fought for our brave police and worked to secure what they need to effectively do their jobs. Unfortunately, radicals like my opponent are pushing dangerous policies that will harm our communities and prevent the police from doing their important work.”



Background on Anthony Brindisi’s Anti-Police Record

Anthony Brindisi voted against a resolution to honor George Floyd and condemn “defund the police” pushes, rioting, looting, and the destruction of property including historical statues. Brindisi also supported Pelosi’s anti-police bill, H.R.7120, which would:

Allow trial lawyers like Brindisi to sue police officers personally, making them financially liable, even though they are already subject to disciplinary and criminal sanctions for potential misconduct.

Make every accusation against any officer, even unproven or false ones, public on an internet database. This opens the door to unwarranted harassment against police for false allegations.

Ban law enforcement agencies from receiving defense surplus items and equipment free of charges. According to the Defense Logistics Agency agencies in the 22nd District have received $3 million in equipment from this program while the Troopers have received millions more, resulting in taxpayer savings. Items include thirty-five (35) first-aid kits for the Norwich police, and radar detectors for the city of Oneida in Madison County, and heart defibrillators/resuscitators for the Endicott police department. New York State Police have also received valuable surplus equipment including binoculars, tool kits, helicopters, and a cargo plane.



“My opponent Anthony Brindisi has voted to defund the police by cutting off needed surplus equipment to law enforcement in our region including first aid kits, radar detectors, and heart defibrillators. He voted to allow trial lawyers like himself to personally bankrupt police officers, and publicly release unproven and false allegations against them. These anti-police policies cannot stand and when I am in Congress, I will fight them tooth and nail because I ‘back the blue,'” Tenney continued.