Two Kopernik Livestreams Coming Up This Week

From the Kopernik Observatory & Science Center:

This week we have two exciting livestreams coming up this weekend. On Thursday afternoon we’ll join NASA as they monitor the landing of the latest mission to Mars, the rover Perseverance. Then on Friday, come join us for Kopernik’s Annual Winter Star Party 2021. See the panels below for more details on each livestream.



Kopernik livestreams have become very popular as they are both entertaining and educational. We have over 2100 subscribers to our YouTube channel and they are from literally around the world. Through the chat, you can ask questions directly to the presenters.

Kopernik welcomes Broome Pediatrics as a sponsor of our Livestream programs.

Until we can greet you back at Kopernik, we hope to see you on our YouTube channel.

Look Up…. Dream Big … and for now, keep wearing a mask.

The Landing of Mars 2020 Rover Perseverance Thursday, February 18,2 pm Eastern Time

In July 2020, NASA launched its newest mission to Mars, the rover Perseverance. It is scheduled to land on Thursday, February 18 at 3:30 PM. We will livestream the special NASA feed of the landing and answer your questions via the Kopernik YouTube Chat. Come join us for this exciting event and latest mission to help us better understand our solar system and universe.

Winter Star Party 2021Friday, February 19, Kopernik’s Birthday! The Party begins at 6:30 pm Eastern Time



February 19th will be Mikolaj Kopernik’s 548th birthday and Kopernik Observatory will celebrate this event with our annual Winter Star Party! Last year we had nearly 300 people come up for the celebration. This year, we hope to have even more join us to celebrate although we’ll be celebrating virtually on Kopernik’s YouTube Channel.



We have some familiar and first-time speakers lined up to offer some interesting and thought-provoking presentations. After the presentations, if it is clear, Jeremy Cartie, Kopernik’s Livestream Astronomer, will do some livestream night sky observing through Kopernik’s telescopes. We have other surprises in store so keep checking your Kopernik email for details as we get closer to the date. See the panels below for more information on the talks.