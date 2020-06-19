Two industry titans join forces to stop theft

From Scorpion Security Products:

Vestal, NY – Scorpion Security Products, a leader in the retail security industry, is thrilled to announce its partnership with fixture and shelf-management leader, TRINITY, LLC in the fight against theft.

The combined experience and expertise makes for a very powerful duo—The partnership has proven to be successful by tackling longstanding challenges faced by retailers across the country and around the world.

Theft from sweeping shelves is a major issue for all retailers. Among the items being stolen, baby formula, also known as liquid gold, and wine/spirits continue to be the most targeted items in the food and beverage sector, mainly by Organized Retail Crime (ORC) theft rings which account for tens of billions of dollars in annual loss for retail.

These products are readily available and easily concealed, making this a real challenge for all retailers. Scorpion has been working on a resolution for this problem for nearly 3 years. Scorpion Security Products identified an immediate crossover between retail security and store fixture/shelf management solutions.

“Having spent over 18 years in the store fixture and display industry prior to starting Scorpion, I knew the best choice for a partnership in this new endeavor would be Trinity” said Pete Gulick, CEO of Scorpion. “I have worked with Randy Riley of TRINITY, LLC for over 30 years and he was equally as enthused and interested as I when we discussed this opportunity. Randy, John Farinola and Team have worked closely with us during this design/development phase and together we have created 2 highly innovative and secure dispensers for Baby Formula and Wine/Liquor.

Our customers will receive the highest level of security while providing an effective merchandising solution.” “For two years now, we have been working with Pete and his team as partners in developing new retail asset protection systems.

To collaborate with a security innovator like Scorpion by combining their retail anti-theft experience with our retail industrial design as well as operational expertise has been very rewarding. Most importantly, it translates to exceptional added-value to our clients, both retailers and brands. We are on the cusp of introducing our first two Retail anti-sweep systems to the market. I look forward to seeing them in stores” said John Farinola, Partner and Co-Founder of TRINITY, LLC.