From the office of Twin Tiers Honors Flight:

Join us on Saturday January 11th at The Chalk Market Creative Studio, 800 valley View Plaza, Suite 5, In Johnson City for a fun time of creating.

When you come to our party, you’ll be able to make something to take home with you.

For example, a noodle board, a doormat, a framed photo, and more.

The proceeds from the event will benefit our local veterans.