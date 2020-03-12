Twin Tiers Honor Flight Postpones April 18 Washington, D.C. Trip

From the Twin Tiers Honor Flight:

Binghamton, NY – With heavy hearts, the leadership and Boards of the Honor Flight Network and the Twin Tiers Honor Flight informs the public that the difficult decision has been made to postpone the Mission 10 flight which was scheduled for April 18, 2020.

Our veterans are our most valuable treasures and we must take every precaution to protect them from exposure to illness of any kind and we could not in good conscious go forward with Mission 10 on the previously decided date.

Mission 10 will go on, just at a later date. Anyone who was scheduled to be part of Mission 10 will be contacted with more information regarding the rescheduling of the trip once those details have been sorted out.

Twin Tiers Honor Flight is a non-profit charitable organization created solely to honor America’s veterans for their sacrifices. As part of the national Honor Flight Network, Twin Tiers Honor Flight transports veterans, free of charge, to Washington, D.C. in honor of their service so that they can visit and reflect at their memorials. Top priority is given to senior veterans – World War II survivors, along with veterans who may be terminally ill.