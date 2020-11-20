Truth Pharm Grows Again

From Truth Pharm:

Binghamton, NY – Truth Pharm is excited to announce the addition of a licensed social worker, Courtney Hayes of Binghamton, New York as a Project Coordinator to the team.

Professionally, Courtney has worked within numerous organizations in Broome County as a foster care case worker. Her recognition of flaws within the family regulation system prompted her to pursue higher education, in hopes of affecting change. Courtney maintained full-time employment within this system as she continued her formal education, earning a Bachelor of Science in Human Development from Binghamton University in 2015, and a Master of Social Work from Binghamton University in May 2020.



Throughout her academic career, Courtney completed field placements at the Broome County YWCA, Binghamton Rescue Mission, and Helio Health. These experiences have allowed Courney to develop a broad knowledge of community resources, to observe where gaps in service provision exist, and to connect with people from all walks of life.

Today, Courtney recognizes the privilege that allowed her to pursue this education. She aspires to utilize her education and experience while at Truth Pharm to amplify the voices of local individuals and families harmed by existing systems that are punitive towards substance use. She is excited about the opportunity to challenge the status quo and participate in advocacy efforts in support of policy rooted in compassion and science.

“We are so excited to have Courtney join our team. She is passionate about Harm Reduction, educating and empowering our community members and ending the war on drugs. We can’t wait to see the ways she puts her experience, education and passion to work at Truth Pharm,” stated Alexis Pleus, Executive Director of Truth Pharm