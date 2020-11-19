Triple the giving, triple the thanks during the Food Bank of the Southern Tier’s 11th annual Virtual Turkey Drive

From The Food Bank of the Southern Tier:

ELMIRA, NY – The one-week countdown for Thanksgiving has begun. This time of year is meant

to be filled with delicious food and family gathering. However, it amplifies the ongoing challenges

our neighbors in need have experienced because of the pandemic. We are asking you to provide

hope and a warm meal by joining this year’s Virtual Turkey Drive.



Today only, all donations made to the 11th annual Virtual Turkey Drive will be tripled thanks

to Tioga Downs Casino Resort, who has graciously pledged to triple donations. This means

that every ten dollars provides 90 meals for Southern Tier residents who are experiencing hunger

and food insecurity.



Turkeys and meals will be distributed to partner agencies throughout the Southern Tier. Prior to the

pandemic, one in eight adults and one in five children are facing food insecurity and may be at risk

of hunger. Right now, more than 50 percent of those making food requests are experiencing food

insecurity for the first time.



Donating to the Virtual Turkey Drive is easy. Visit www.foodbankst.org and donate any amount;

every dollar makes a difference.

ABOUT THE FOOD BANK OF THE SOUTHERN TIER

The Food Bank of the Southern Tier distributes food to people struggling with hunger through a

network of 165 food pantries, meal programs, shelters and other hunger relief agencies in Broome,

Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Tioga and Tompkins Counties. The Food Bank also directly serves

people in need through the BackPack Program, Kids’ Farmers Markets and Mobile Food Pantry

Program. Through advocacy, education and community partnerships, the Food Bank’s vision is to

create a future without hunger for everyone in the Southern Tier. The Food Bank of the Southern

Tier is a member of Feeding America and a regional agency of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of

Rochester, and was named the 2017 Food Bank of the Year.