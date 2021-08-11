Trio Pastoral in Binghamton and Greene

BINGAMTON, NY- Summer Chamber Music Trio Pastoral $25

August 14, 2021 at 5pm

Salvation Temple Church, Binghamton

August 15, 2021 at 3pm

Zion Episcopal Church, Greene

BPO continues its Summer Chamber Music series with Trio Pastoral, a woodwind trio featuring Principal Clarinet Paul Cho, Second Oboe Amelia Merriman, and Second Bassoon Melissa Kritzer. 

Summer Chamber Music Unanimous Four $25

August 21, 2021 at 5pm

Centenery-Chenango St Church, Binghamton 

August 22, 2021 at 3pm

Greene Sr. High School, Greene

BPO finishes its Summer Chamber Music series with Unanimous Four, a mixed ensemble featuring Concertmaster Uli Speth, Assistant Principal Cello Michael Newman, Principal Clarinet Paul Cho, and Principal Piano Tomoko Kanamaru.

Works range from Clara Schumann, Beethoven, Rachmaninoff, and Schickele.

Buy a ticket to both concerts and receive $10 off your order!

Call our Box Office at 607-723-3931 today!

Student tickets are also offered, please call for details.

