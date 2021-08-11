Trio Pastoral in Binghamton and Greene

BINGAMTON, NY- Summer Chamber Music Trio Pastoral $25
August 14, 2021 at 5pm
Salvation Temple Church, Binghamton
August 15, 2021 at 3pm
Zion Episcopal Church, Greene
BPO continues its Summer Chamber Music series with Trio Pastoral, a woodwind trio featuring Principal Clarinet Paul Cho, Second Oboe Amelia Merriman, and Second Bassoon Melissa Kritzer.
Summer Chamber Music Unanimous Four $25
August 21, 2021 at 5pm
Centenery-Chenango St Church, Binghamton
August 22, 2021 at 3pm
Greene Sr. High School, Greene
BPO finishes its Summer Chamber Music series with Unanimous Four, a mixed ensemble featuring Concertmaster Uli Speth, Assistant Principal Cello Michael Newman, Principal Clarinet Paul Cho, and Principal Piano Tomoko Kanamaru.
Works range from Clara Schumann, Beethoven, Rachmaninoff, and Schickele.
