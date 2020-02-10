Tri-Cities Opera presents: Simply Streisand

|From the Tri-Cities Opera:
Put On Your Sunday Clothes a day early! We are thrilled to have former Tri-Cities Opera resident artist Carla DelVillaggio bring her Simply Streisand show to the Forum Theatre. Ms. DelVillaggio is an alumna of Binghamton University’s Masters in Music in Vocal Performance program as well as the TCO Resident Artist Training Program. She is internationally known as an award-winning Streisand Tribute
Artist and noted by the New York Post to be “...the next best thing to seeing Streisand herself.”
Having Ms. DelVillaggio back will be As If We Never Said Goodbye. Happy Days are Here Again because the evening will also feature our current Resident Artists Kevin Bryant, Emily Cottam, Langelihle Mngxati, and Gina Moscato.
The Lobby opens at 6:30 for a Silent Auction (stay tuned for details of a silent auction preview earlier that day), seating will begin at 7:00, and the show starts at 7:30.
People, there will be complimentary dessert and refreshments during an extended intermission.
So, Don’t Rain on Our Parade and miss this Funny Girl perform.
Tickets are priced as follows: $19- (Orchestra Value) $39- (Orchestra Regular) $59- (Orchestra Premium)