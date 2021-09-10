Tri-Cities Opera Honors Local Veterans in Upcoming Live Performance on 9/16

From the Tri-Cities Opera:

BINGHAMTON, NY, September 9, 2021 —Tri-Cities Opera will honor current US Military Service Members and Veterans in a FREE LIVE performance on Thursday, September 16th at the Broome County Forum Theatre at 7pm. Tickets can be reserved at tricitiesopera.com.



Tri-Cities Opera will host the nationally renowned United States Army Field Band’s production of THE FALLING AND THE RISING. The US Army Field Band is celebrating its 75th Anniversary of connecting the American people to their Army by honoring our Soldiers and Veterans at home and abroad as the Musical Ambassadors of the Army.



In addition, a private dress rehearsal for Veterans and invited guests will occur on Monday, September 13th. Guests will have access to resources and counselors from Veteran Coalition Partners: Binghamton Vet Center, Broome County Veterans Services, Clear Path for Veterans, and Southern Tier Veterans Support Group. Guests will also have the opportunity to ask questions of the opera creators and The United States Army Field Band cast after the performance. To reserve a seat, email tickets@tricitiesopera.org.



THE FALLING AND THE RISING is an 80-minute opera in English, originally created from interviews with active-duty soldiers, wounded warriors, and veterans. The story centers around a strong female hero, who is severely wounded by a roadside IED, just hours after sending a video message home on the eve of her daughter’s thirteenth birthday. As the Soldier moves through her coma-induced dreamscape, the audience will serve as both companion and witness, sharing powerful encounters with fellow service members along the way.

Surrounded by her company near and far, this Soldier finds the strength she needs to go on, to return to her fellow Soldiers and her young daughter. For more information or interview opportunities, contact John Rozzoni at 607.543.0279.

