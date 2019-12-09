“Trees of our Lives” exhibition on display

From: The Tioga Arts Council:

Trees of Our Lives is a collection of handcrafted wood items by T. Benjamin Hobbs of Stanton Hill Studios.

His new solo exhibition opens tonight, December 6, from 5 – 8 pm at Tioga Arts Council, 179 Front Street, Owego.

“Many of the pieces on display in this exhibit had their start right here in the woods of Tioga County. I carefully select trees for thinning so the remaining woods are left healthier and with more space to grow. On several occasions friends, neighbors and customers have provided me with trees that were damaged or toppled by Mother Nature during storms. Once I have the trees cut to manageable lengths, they are sawn into boards on our sawmill and stacked in a dedicated air drying shed for several years before they are ready for use. So as you enjoy this exhibit of my work please also think of the beauty of the woods and individual trees that surround us and their role in these creations.”

Trees of Our Lives will be on display from December 6 – 28 on T., Th. – Sat. 12 – 4 pm or by appointment.

Join us and discover the beauty of the woods in these creations.