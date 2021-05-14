Travel Advisory: Long Term single lane closures on US route 11 in Town of Dickinson, Broome County

From The New York State Department of Transportation:

The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists that starting Friday, May 14, the right lanes of US Route 11 northbound and southbound in the Town of Dickinson, Broome County will be closed for approximately one year to facilitate work to re-construct the interchange of Exit 5 on I 81. During that time, the on and off ramps of I 81 northbound at Exit 5 will both be reduced to one lane. Travelers on US 11 should expect minor to moderate delays at peak commuting times.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visitwww.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.

Follow New York State DOT on Twitter:@NYSDOT and @NYSDOTBGM. Find NYSDOT on Facebook at facebook.com/NYSDOT.