Travel advisory for Prospect Mountain construction

From the New York State Department of Transportation:

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) today announced that construction work for the Prospect Mountain Construction project will be performed and will affect traffic in the city of Binghamton.

On Thursday, September 5, 2019, I81 North/NY 17 West Exit 3 (Broad Ave.) will be closed for crews to install drainage on the exit ramp. A signed detour will be in place directing motorists around the ramp closure.

The signed detour route will be I81 North/NY 17 West to Exit 4A (Binghamton/Port Dickinson) to NY 7 North to Bevier Street to Broad Ave.

This work will take place from 7a.m. to 5 p.m. and is weather dependent.

Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for work zone infractions.

In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of the driver’s license.

