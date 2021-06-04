From the Cooperative Gallery:

Transformations: The Visionary Art of Jerome Weinberger will be at the Cooperative Gallery for the month of June. The special guest exhibit will feature some 30 selected works by Jerome Weinberger from the Museum of the Transformed Object. “Jerome Weinberger created wonderfully thought provoking sculptures from found objects. They’re intriguing, as well as a delight to the senses,” commented Keith Oberg who is representing Weinberger’s art. “We are fortunate to present an exhibit of this quality at the Cooperative Gallery,” said Karen Kuff-Demicco, President of the gallery. Most of the pieces, including sculptures and reliefs, were produced by the artist in the 1980’s when he lived in Long Beach, NY.

Born in Brooklyn, NY in 1938, Jerome taught science in Brooklyn public schools until his retirement, after which he found himself exploring art and the mind through found-object art. His art has been featured in numerous publications, including The New Yorker, Newsday, and The New York Times, and was displayed at Tiffany’s and several Manhattan galleries. He has lectured on found-object art at the Bruce Museum, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and has provided numerous presentations for students in the downstate area, utilizing his unique art pieces.

In the late 1990’s Jerome bought a small farmstead in the Franklin Forks area of NE Pennsylvania, where he continued his explorations in art and the mind, remodeled the modest farmhouse and built a studio for his work. In 2016, the Roberson Museum and Science Center in Binghamton put on a well-received six month exhibit of Jerome’s work.

The Cooperative Gallery at 213 State St. in Binghamton is entering its 21st year of presenting local artists. The Cooperative has been open since August 2020 and maintains safety standards during COVID. Visitors may visit First Friday 6-9 pm and

Saturdays 11 am- 3 pm and by appointment. For more information email cooperativegallery213@gmail.com.