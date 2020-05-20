Town of Vestal will be abiding by Cuomo’s Covid-19 timetable

From The Town of Vestal:

The Town of Vestal will be abiding by the directives given to us by NYS Governor Cuomo’s office relating to Covid-19. The Town of Vestal offices will be open by appointment only, NO walk-ins will be honored. Anyone entering a Town building will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. The Town will implement the Governor’s Office timetable given to open “attractive nuisances” such as our parks and summer programs. The following changes will be made, we apologize for the inconvenience to our residents.