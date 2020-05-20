Town of Vestal will be abiding by Cuomo’s Covid-19 timetable

From The Town of Vestal:
The Town of Vestal will be abiding by the directives given to us by NYS Governor Cuomo’s office relating to Covid-19. The Town of Vestal offices will be open by appointment only, NO walk-ins will be honored. Anyone entering a Town building will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. The Town will implement the Governor’s Office timetable given to open “attractive nuisances” such as our parks and summer programs. The following changes will be made, we apologize for the inconvenience to our residents.
- All shelter rentals at the parks for the months of May and June will be cancelled, deposits will be returned.
- Shelter Rentals for July and August are on hold for the time being, a decision will be made in June.
- All Summer Recreation programs will be cancelled
- The End of the Year Picnic at Arnold Park is also cancelled
- The Town pool will be closed
Individual Department Information
Assessor/Recreation Building – No public access except by appointment only
Code/Engineering Building – No public access except by appointment only
Courts – No public access
Highway Building – No public access except by appointment only
Museum/Historian/Park’s Office/IT/Fire –No public access
Town Hall/Town Clerk – No public access except by appointment only (parking permit for the disabled and dog
licenses by mail only)
Police Department – Lobby is open –Must wear a mask and practice social distancing
Water Department – No public access except by appointment only (payments can be left in drop box check or money
order (NO CASH OR IN PERSON PAYMENTS)