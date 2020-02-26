Town of Vestal Police Department and Vestal Central School District to hold “Civilian Response to Active-Shooter Events”

From: The Vestal Police Department:

What would you do if you found yourself in the middle of a violent situation?

Do you have a plan?

Are you prepared to act? Are you prepared to save yourself and/or others?

The Town of Vestal Police Department in partnership with The Vestal Central School District will be offering a presentation on “Civilian Response to Active-Shooter Events (CRASE)” on Wednesday April 22, 2020.

The presentation begins at 6 p.m. in the African Road Auditorium, located at 600 South Benita Boulevard, Vestal.

Research has shown that many mass shootings, or active attack events, are over before the police arrive.

Civilians who find themselves in an active shooter event must be prepared to take immediate action to save their own lives before law enforcement arrives.

During this presentation, attendees will be provided with some history of active attack events and the background science of how people behave in high stress situations.

Working with this information, attendees will be given effective strategies that can dramatically increase their chance of surviving one of these incidents.

Once an active attack begins, it is too late to develop a strategy. That is why it is imperative that you PLAN for these situations in advance.

You will learn that: WHAT YOU DO MATTERS

The program is designed to provide civilians with knowledge that will empower and instill the confidence to survive an active shooter attack whether at work, church, the movie theater or anywhere else they may be.

It is not intended to frighten, but to empower and strengthen the ability to survive.

Due to the seriousness of the content anyone less than 18 years of age, must be accompanied by an adult.

Presenters have been certified via Texas State University’s Advance Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) Program.