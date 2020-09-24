Town of Union Releases Preliminary Draft 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan And Fiscal Year 2020 Community Development Block Grant Annual Action Plan

From The Town of Union Department of Planning:

Union, New York – The Town of Union Department of Planning has released preliminary

draft versions of the 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan and Federal Fiscal Year (FFY) 2020 Annual Action Plan for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program on September 15th, 2020. The Consolidated Plan identifies needs in the community and outlines priorities and strategies for meeting those needs. The Town expects to receive $1,281,258 in new CDBG funding for FFY 2020, which covers the period October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021. The Town is eligible to receive CDBG funding from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development on an annual basis through a Cooperation Agreement with the villages of Endicott and Johnson City.



The preliminary draft plans are available for review at the following locations:

Town of Union Planning Department, 3111 East Main Street, Endwell



Johnson City Village Hall, 243 Main Street, Johnson City



Your Home Library, 107 Main Street, Johnson City



Endicott Village Hall, 1009 East Main Street, Endicott



George F. Johnson Memorial Library, 1001 Park Street, Endicott



Town of Union Web Page, www.townofunion.com



Written comments regarding the preliminary draft 2020-202024 Consolidated Plan and FFY 2020 Annual Action Plans are encouraged and must be submitted to: Town of Union Department of Planning, 3111 East Main Street, Endwell, NY 13760, by 4:00 PM on Wednesday, October 7th, 2020. Comments can also be sent via electronic mail to cdbg@townofunion.com.



The Town’s seven member Citizen Advisory Council for Community Development is comprised of representatives from the part-town area (3) as well as the villages of Endicott (2) and Johnson City (2) and is responsible for coordinating the CDBG Annual Plan development process.

The Advisory Council has prepared a draft five-year Consolidated Plan and FFY 2020 Annual Action Plan that encourages a well-balanced strategy for investing in the community by focusing on neighborhood revitalization projects such as street reconstruction, park improvements, and neighborhood facilities while also addressing a wide range of needs including public services, first time home buyer assistance, and owner-occupied housing rehabilitation.

The Town Board will conduct a Public Hearing regarding the preliminary draft 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan andFFY 2020 Annual Action Plan on Wednesday, October 7th, 2020 at 7:00 PM in the Town Board meeting room,

3111 East Main Street, Endwell, NY 13760 and via Zoom video conferencing. Information for attending the meeting in person or via Zoom can be found on the Town of Union webpage under public notices. Final draft versions of the plans will be released on or around October 9th, 2020. The Town Board is scheduled to vote on the final versions of the plans at the Wednesday, October 21st, 2020 regular meeting beginning at 7:30 PM.

For further information, please contact the Town of Union Planning Department at 786-2977.