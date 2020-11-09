Town of Union Releases Applications for CDBG-CV COVID-19 Emergency Non-Profit Assistance Program

From Town of Union:

Union, New York – The Town of Union Department of Planning has released applications for

the CDBG-CV COVID-19 Emergency Non-Profit Assistance Program. The program is funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Town Hall is currently closed to the public. Applications are available electronically.



To request an application email cares@townofunion.com or visit the Town of Union webpage at:

https://www.townofunion.com/departments/community-development.html. The deadline for applications is 4:00 PM on November 23rd, 2020.

The program will provide direct rent/mortgage, gas/electric, and limited overhead assistance for Non-Profit organizations in the Town of Union impacted by COVID-19.

For further information, please contact the Town of Union Planning Department at 786-2985.