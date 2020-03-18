Town of Union implementing several changes as result of Covid-19

From the Town of Union:
As result of the escalating Covid-19 (Corona) Virus concerns, several changes to the way we do business, in the Town of Union, will be implemented until further notice.
- As of 4:00 PM today, March 17, 2020, the Town of Union will be closing all Town buildings to public access. If you have business that concerns the Town, please call the appropriate number, listed below, to determine how to achieve conducting that business. Any such business that needs personal, personnel interaction will be conducted by appointment only. All entry doors to Town buildings and garages will remain locked at all times.
- This includes our Highland Park Recreation Center. All activities planned for there have ceased until further notice.
- Any payments, registrations, licensing fees, permits, etc. can be made through a Drop Box at the main Town Office building front door. This includes dog licenses. Parks & Recreation payments can still use the drop box located outside of their office. NO CASH WILL BE ACCEPTED.
- All public meetings will be limited to body members, essential Town staff and those with specific business pertaining to those meetings. Videos of Board meetings will be available on the Town website.
- All Public Hearings will allow for write in comments on each specific issue.
- Refuse and recycling collections will continue as normal. Weather allowing, we will be starting our yard waste pick-up the week of March 23rd, one month early, to allow residents to get a jump on Spring cleaning. Scarborough Refuse drop off will remain open as usual.
- Please monitor the Town website for updates.
Clerk 607-786-2900 Highway 607-786-2955
Refuse 607-786-2980 Sewer 607-786-2990
Code 607-786-2920 Dog Control 607-786-2940
Assessor 607-786-2905 Parks & Recreation 607-786-2970
Planning/CD/Section 8 607-786-2985 Economic Development 607-786-2945
Rick Materese Supervisor