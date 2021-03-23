Town of Union FFY 2021 CBDG Annual Action Plan Initial Input Hearing

From The Town of Union:

Endwell, New York — The Town of Union is required to submit a Federal Fiscal Year 2021 Annual Action Plan for the use of federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds. The plan will cover Federal Fiscal Year (FFY) 2021 (October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022) and will identify the projects for allocating funds to address needs in the town, including the incorporated Villages of Endicott and Johnson City. The Town of Union anticipates $1,250,860 in funding. The CDBG program allows the town to provide funding for many programs, services, and infrastructure improvements.



The Town of Union Department of Planning has been designated as the Lead Agency for the creation of the new plan. Creating an effective Annual Action Plan requires citizen and community input and the Planning Department is asking residents, non-profit organizations, businesses, and other agencies to participate in an initial input hearing to identify specific needs as they relate to broad CDBG eligible activity categories.



CDBG funding can be used to address a wide range of community needs such as:



 Street Reconstruction

 Housing Rehabilitation

 Park Improvements

 Homeownership Assistance

 Public Services

 Public Facilities and Improvements

 Code Enforcement

 Clearance/Demolition

 Acquisition Of Real Property

 Economic Development



The Town of Union Town Board has scheduled a public hearing to obtain comments regarding the FFY 2021 Annual Action Plan, related needs, and the use of funds on Wednesday April 7th, 2021 at 7:00 PM. The hearing will take place at 3111 E. Main Street, Endwell, NY 13760 in the second floor Board Room. Persons wishing to participate in the hearing may also attend via Zoom Video Conferencing. The URL for the live stream and access code will be posted on the Town of Union webpage at least 72-hours prior to the hearing. The public may also comment in writing by emailing szubalsky@townofunion.com or mailing comments to 3111 E. Main Street, Endwell, NY 13760 Attn: Planning Department. Comments will be appended to the hearing record.

Anyone with questions or concerns relating to the CDBG program or the FFY 2021 Annual Action Plan can contact the Planning Department at (607) 786-2985.