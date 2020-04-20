Town of Union curbside recycling collection changed from bi-weekly to weekly

From the Town of Union:

Due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and in conjunction with Executive Orders related to same, the Town of Union originally collected recycling bi-weekly. We have been overwhelmed with materials in this effort.

Therefore we will be changing to a weekly recycling collection schedule, for the entire town beginning on Wednesday, April 22nd, 2020. We will continue to collect the entire town recycling every Wednesday until further notice. This does not affect collection in the Villages. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

From now until further notice, all recycling collected by the Town of Union will take place EVERY WEEK on Wednsday.

