Town of Union announces community development block grant (CDBG) program.

From the Town of Union Department Of Planning:

The Town (including the Villages of Endicott and Johnson City) has not yet received an estimate of the amount of CDBG funds that will be available for Federal Fiscal year 2020 (October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021). The Town of Union anticipates that a portion of any new award will be made available, on a competitive basis, to non-profit organizations providing public services to low and moderate income Town of Union residents.

There is no guarantee that funds will be available to any agency at previous levels. Grants

to some agencies/organizations that currently receive funding may be eliminated entirely based upon priorities that are established as part of the 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan.



Non-profit groups that do not provide public services may request specific public facility improvement (i.e. public park improvements, capital improvements, handicapped accessibility projects, street reconstruction, etc.) or housing rehabilitation projects. For projects in the Villages of Johnson City and Endicott, these types of projects should be discussed and coordinated with the appropriate village officials prior to the submission of an application.



If your agency is applying for both public service and capital improvement funding, you must file a

separate application for each project. Please note that there is no guarantee that there will be funds

specifically allocated for capital projects. Capital funding requests that do not exceed $10,000 may be

more likely to be approved.



One original and one copy of the printed application (including attachments) must be submitted to

Sara Zubalsky-Peer, Planning Director at the following address and must be received on or before Friday, April 26, 2019 by 4:00 PM no exceptions:



Town of Union Planning Department

Town Hall

3111 East Main Street

Endwell, New York 13760



DO NOT submit the applications via fax or e-mail. Applications received after the deadline will only be accepted by Town Board approval and may be subject to a penalty reduction in funding.

All of the required instructions, brochures, and forms have been posted on the Town’s web page

https://www.townofunion.com/ Navigate to the Departments page and then select Community Development.

Then select the Forms and Applications link. The forms have been created using Adobe Acrobat. You will need to have Adobe Acrobat Reader in order to view and fill them out. Please be sure to review the entire application package, paying specific attention to the Application Submission Information section for the type of activity that you are requesting funding for. If you have questions about the application please call 786-2975 or send an email to cdbg@townofunion.com