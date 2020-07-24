Town of Union 2020-2024 CBDG Consolidated Plan Community Needs Assessment Survey

From The Town of Union:

Endwell, New York — The Town of Union is required to submit a new Five-Year Consolidated Plan for the use of federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds. The plan will cover Federal Fiscal Years (FFY) 2020 through 2024 and will identify the priorities for allocating funds to address needs in the town, including the incorporated Villages of Endicott and Johnson City. The CDBG program allows the town to provide funding for many programs, services, and infrastructure improvements.



The Town of Union Department of Planning has been designated as the Lead Agency for the creation of the new plan. Creating an effective Consolidated Plan requires citizen and community input and the Planning Department is asking residents, non-profit organizations, businesses, and other agencies to participate in an online survey to identify specific priorities as they relate to broad CDBG eligible activity categories.



CDBG funding can be used to address a wide range of community needs such as:

 Street Reconstruction  Housing Rehabilitation

 Park Improvements  Homeownership Assistance

 Public Services  Public Facilities and Improvements

 Code Enforcement  Clearance/Demolition

 Acquisition Of Real Property  Economic Development



The survey is available on the Town of Union webpage at: https://www.townofunion.com/ > Departments > Community Development. A direct link to the survey can also be found below:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/TownofUnionCommunityNeedsAssesment

Anyone with questions or concerns relating to the CDBG program or the 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan can call (607) 786-2985 or email cdbg@townofunion.com.