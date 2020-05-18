Town of Owego rescinding its Emergency Declaration on May 18th

From The Town of Owego:

The Town of Owego will be rescinding its Emergency Declaration on May 18th at 8:00 am and will be opening Town Hall up to the public Monday, May 18, 2020 at 8:00 a.m.

What that means…

Opening up the Town Hall to the public.

Opening up Hickories Park for Camping.

Opening up the Bathrooms in Hickories.

Pavilion and playground usage are yet to be determined.

Fireworks and Concerts in the Park

All employees are back to work that meet workplace requirements.

Town Hall will be open

Utilize Town Hall only when necessary. Continue to use the drop box, make appointments or call to get questions answered whenever possible.

Facemasks should be worn unless there is a medical reason it cannot be. Latex-style gloves are suggested.

There will be a hand sanitizer station located inside the front entrance for guest use.

Each department will have social distance markers and glass/plexiglas protection.

All people will enter through the main entrance and use the emergency exits to leave the building.

Employees will be utilizing PPE (personal protection equipment) wherever possible.

Courts

Court system transactions are currently suspended.

Court clerks are available to answer questions.

Suspension lift fees can be accepted. It is preferred to use the Court page on the Town of Owego website to complete life fee transactions.

Civil case applications can be accepted but court dates cannot be scheduled.

No landlord/tenant transactions can be addressed until further notice.

Hickories Park

Camping services will be open, with mandatory social distancing.

Bathrooms will be open.

Dog Park will remain open unless social distancing is not maintained.

Use of park for running, walking, etc. is encouraged while maintaining social distancing.

Public Responsibility

Maintain social distance at all times, and be sure you are wearing a mask.

If you are not feeling well, stay home. It is better to be safe than sorry.

Remember it is not just you. There are vulnerable individuals in line at the Town Hall as well as employees.

Watch for updates on the Town of Owego website: www.townofowego.com

Respectfully,

Don Castellucci,

Town of Owego Supervisor