Town of Owego Playgrounds closed until further notice

From the Town of Owego:

As of April 1st 2020, all playgrounds located in Town of Owego Parks are closed to the public. Parks remain open for walking, biking, running and other non-congregating activities.

The camping season, originally scheduled to open April 13th, 2020, will tentatively open on May 1st 2020.

Pavilion rentals will also be accepted as of May 1st, 2020. As always the pavilions can be reserved in advance.

The dog park will remain open and its status is being evaluated on a day by day basis.

Please remember to use social distancing recommendations while using the Town Park system.

This information is subject to change as information changes regarding COVID-19.